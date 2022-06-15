Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

