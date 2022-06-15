Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,684. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

