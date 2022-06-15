Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,236,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.