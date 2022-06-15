Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
