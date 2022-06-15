Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,175 shares of company stock worth $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 9,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.