Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
In related news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 378,175 shares of company stock worth $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
