Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.0641 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $62,619.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,478,485 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

