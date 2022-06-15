Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 331,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

