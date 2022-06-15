Persimmon Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 110 (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,206.52 ($26.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,381.95. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,005 ($24.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,117 ($37.83).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.92) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($41.39) to GBX 3,440 ($41.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,956.50 ($35.88).

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($27.56), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($195,759.70).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

