PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

PFSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,878. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

