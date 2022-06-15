PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Holdings Lowered by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises about 1.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $3,409,906 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of PDCE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,430. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.