Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.36.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE OC opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

