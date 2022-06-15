Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 249,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ORRF has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

