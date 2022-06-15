Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

ORAN stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orange by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

