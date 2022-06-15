Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OPTHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 3,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.22.
