Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPTHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 3,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

