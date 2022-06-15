Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTEX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 613,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

