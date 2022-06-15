Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Trading 0.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $110.50 and last traded at $110.29. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

OFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

