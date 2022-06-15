Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,850. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.14 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.57.

