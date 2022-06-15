OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 81.3% in May

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 126.61%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

