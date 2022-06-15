Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $907,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

