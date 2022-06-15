Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.35

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 8073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

NUVB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.