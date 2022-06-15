Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE:NPI opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.35. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.57.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5782595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

