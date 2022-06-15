Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,224.0 days.
NPEGF stock remained flat at $$21.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.
