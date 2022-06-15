Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,224.0 days.

NPEGF stock remained flat at $$21.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. Nippon Electric Glass has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

