Nimiq (NIM) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Nimiq has a market cap of $11.29 million and $532,547.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.23 or 0.05469366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00207888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00569080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00533920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00065967 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,012,965,311 coins and its circulating supply is 9,445,965,311 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.