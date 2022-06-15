NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 297,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,590,716. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,007,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

