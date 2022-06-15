Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.45

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 41177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,405,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 669,232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $5,353,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

