NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,414 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 13,818,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

