Neutrino USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $758.97 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00425699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,856.65 or 1.69985219 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 813,160,260 coins and its circulating supply is 813,159,656 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

