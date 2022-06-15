nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.