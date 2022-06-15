nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.26.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.
In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.