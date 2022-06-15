NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,507,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 8,086,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,634.6 days.

Shares of RBSPF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

