Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.