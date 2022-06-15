MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

MVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,885. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

