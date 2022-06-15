Monolith Advisors Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,616,517,000 after purchasing an additional 301,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,702,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,935,996,000 after buying an additional 221,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.76.

Shares of META stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $161.36 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

