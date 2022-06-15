Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.92.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

