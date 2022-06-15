Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,248,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,488.0 days.
MTLHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Mitsubishi Chemical has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $9.35.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
