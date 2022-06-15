Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $21.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $387.59 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

