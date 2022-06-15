Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

