MileVerse (MVC) Hits Market Cap of $11.73 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a total market cap of $11.73 million and $847,118.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

