Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Update

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MEEC stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.21. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.