Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 13232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

