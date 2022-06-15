MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.57

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 8219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 357.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.
MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
