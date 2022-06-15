MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.57

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 8219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 357.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.