Mettalex (MTLX) Price Tops $0.14

Mettalex (MTLX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Mettalex has a market cap of $157,307.21 and approximately $88,206.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

