Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on MEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $588,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

