Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Tops $68,865.43

Method Finance (MTHD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $68,865.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

