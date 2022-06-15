Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 82.5% in May

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MTR opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
