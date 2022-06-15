Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.52

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.52 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 14562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

