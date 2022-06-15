Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.52

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.52 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 14562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.