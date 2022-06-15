Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Up 51.8% in May

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $$9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.
Mercialys Company Profile (Get Rating)
