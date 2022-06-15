Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00195632 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004479 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001334 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00390387 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.