Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHWZ opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

