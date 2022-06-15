McDonough Capital Management Inc Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.