McDonough Capital Management Inc Buys New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. 25,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

