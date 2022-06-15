MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $56,613.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,384% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.54 or 0.15612341 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00424367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070774 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036639 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

